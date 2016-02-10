KAZRC to become full member of CRIRSCO, Ministry
He informed that the Committee has sent a request for membership at CRIRSCO. The application was accepted. In June the current year Astana will host the special section of the forum held by AMM-16. All member of the CRIRSCO are invited to the event. It is expected that in June 2016 the association would become a full member of CRIRSCO.
The adoption of KAZRC to the membership of CRIRSCO would mean an international recognition of Kazakhstani standards and will increase the rating of mineral resource sector for foreign and domestic investment.
According to the Ministry, CRIRSCO Committee was formed in 1994 under the auspices of the Council of Mining and Metallurgical Institute (CMMI) and brings together eight organizations: JORC (Australia), CIM (Canada), ComisionMinera (Chile), PERC (Europe), MPIGM (Mongolia), NAEN (Russia), SAMCODES (South Africa), SME (USA).