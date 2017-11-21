KazSat 3 and Russian Yamal-402 satellites synchronize in orbit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Republican Center of Space Communications JSC (RCSC) and Russia's JSC Gazprom Space Systems discussed the issues of interference-free operation of the satellites, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Representatives of JSC RCSC, the Communications Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and OJSC Gazprom Space Systems, a Russian satellite operator, held a coordination meeting in Moscow, the RCSC press service says.

The specialists discussed further interference-free operation of Yamal-402 and KazSat-3 satellites and the inclusion of the territories of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan in the servicing areas of the promising satellite networks of both sides.



Baurzhan Kudabayev, Vice-President of RCSC JSC, says they hold meetings with the operators of the neighboring satellites in the geostationary orbit for synchronization purposes regularly as per the International Telecommunication Union regulations.

"For three years, Yamal-402 and KazSat-3 satellites have been jointly operated in the orbit without any cases of mutual interference within the planned frequency bands. This indicates the high-quality of the work between the operators," he said.



In the signed final protocol, the sides expressed their intention to step up promising cooperation on satellite communications and ensure clear operation of the existing satellites.