KazSport HD TV Channel not to go off air - Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has refuted information that KazSport HD TV Channel will go off air, Kazinform reports.

"My dear friends, today some mass media reported that KazSport HD TV Channel will stop broadcasting. However, I would like to deny that information and announce that the TV Channel will still be available for Otau TV users," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.



"Moreover, tomorrow Khabar and Kazakhstan TV Channels in the Otau TV package will switch to HD format," Dauren Abayev added.