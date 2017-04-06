KazSport to air Davis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2017 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I matches will be broadcasted by KazSport, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the channel.

This time Team Kazakhstan will compete for the ticket to the playoffs with China.

Kazakh team is a regular participant of the World Group. In different years, Kazakh team beat Switzerland, Italy and Czech Republic. In September 2016 the team lost to the Russia and dropped out of the World Group.

Roster for the match against China has been finalized, and the team captain Diaz Plagorayev, summoned Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrei Golubev, Alexander Nedovesov and Dmitry Popko.