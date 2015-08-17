EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazsport TV channel to air Judo World Championship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazsport TV channel will live-broadcast the World Judo Championship which will be held in Astana in August 24-30 at 11 am and 5 pm Astana time, according to the press service of the National Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan".

    The event will be held in Astana in August 24-30 at "Alau" Ice Palace. In addition, Kazsport will live-broadcast interviews with athletes and coaching staff. To date, 823 athletes from 123 countries have confirmed their participation in the event. 160 media representatives accredited to cover the championship.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Mass media News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!