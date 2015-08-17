Kazsport TV channel to air Judo World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazsport TV channel will live-broadcast the World Judo Championship which will be held in Astana in August 24-30 at 11 am and 5 pm Astana time, according to the press service of the National Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan".

The event will be held in Astana in August 24-30 at "Alau" Ice Palace. In addition, Kazsport will live-broadcast interviews with athletes and coaching staff. To date, 823 athletes from 123 countries have confirmed their participation in the event. 160 media representatives accredited to cover the championship.