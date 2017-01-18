Kazteleradio Board changes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazteleradio announced changes to its Board of Directors, " Kazinform correspondent reports.

A resolution by a sole shareholder of JSC "National ICT Holding" Zerde" announced an early termination of office for Board member Tleuzhan Tleshov and Chairman Saken Sarsenov.

Bekbolat Khamitov and Tahir Chokin appointed new Board members. Chokin will also serve as an independent director of the holding.

Bekbolat Khamitov

Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National ICT Holding" Zerde".

In 1995 graduated from the Republican Physics and Mathematics School, Almaty

In 2002 he received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA, majoring in Management and Economics

Bekbolat Khamitov began his career at Chevron

In 2004 - 2008 held a managerial position at the JSC "Center for Marketing and Analytical Research".

From 2011 to 2014 was an Astana branch manager of LLP «Al Falah Investment Management (Kazakhstan)», Kazakh-Abu Dhabi investment fund.

In 2014 - 2016 served as head of JSC "Integrated Securities Registrar".

In 2017 elected Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazteleradio".

Tair Chokin

Board Member, Independent Director of JSC "Kazteleradio".

Chokin graduated from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, USA) in 2011.

In 2002-2006 studied Economics and Strategic Research at Kazakhstan Institute of Management (KIMEP).

In 2009-2011 worked at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch.

In 2009-2011 was senior trader at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)/Abn Amro Bank.

Since 2014 worked as projects director of LLP "Mining Bureau".

In January 2017 appointed Board Member, Independent Director of JSC "Kazteleradio".