KazToxBase toxicology information center unveiled in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan inaugurated its first toxicology information center KazToxBase, opened on the ground of the Center for Sanitary-Epidemiological Expertise of the Medical Center Hospital of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Fitted with cutting-edge equipment, the Center was set up together with the European Union.

Photo credit: Center for Sanitary-Epidemiological Expertise

Representatives of the European Commission and honorable guests from various countries participated in the opening ceremony. Lyudmila Byurabekova, Deputy Chief of the Medical Center Hospital of the Presidential Affairs Department, and Maria Rosa Sabbatelli, Head of Unit for Global and Transregional Threats and Challenges at the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) of the European Commission, were honored to cut the ribbon.

Photo credit: Center for Sanitary-Epidemiological Expertise

According to Saule Sharipova, Director of the Center for Sanitary-Epidemiological Expertise, the poisons information center will be guided by TOXBASE international database in its activity.

“The Center will consult patients and health professionals in prevention of chemical poisoning, their diagnostics and treatment. The new institution will enable to upgrade qualification of health professionals in Kazakhstan and train them in accordance with the best international standards,” Saule Sharipova said.

She said the new Center will let significantly decrease the burden on hospitals and will be economically sound. Based on the data from TOXBASE international database, the patients will receive all-round assistance.

The Center will also enable to upgrade qualification of sanitary doctors, toxicologists, ecologists, laboratory service specialists, and businessmen engaged in public healthcare.

Photo credit: Center for Sanitary-Epidemiological Expertise

Head of Unit for Global and Transregional Threats and Challenges at the EC FPI, Maria Rosa Sabbatelli, said that the opening of the toxicology information center proves Kazakhstan's right approach to healthcare modernization.

She noted that similar center had been unveiled recently in Pakistan.

In her words, the opening of the Center should be deemed as an aspiration to save people from death, which also conforms with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

“From our side, we are ready to provide comprehensive assistance and work jointly,” she said.