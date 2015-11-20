KazTransGas saved around 150 bln tenge from Beineu-Bozoi section construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC KazTransGas commissioned today Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main pipeline at Beineu-Bozoi section, the company's press service says.

The construction of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main pipeline has been included in the State Program of Forced Industrial-Innovative Development. The implementation of the project enabled the company to provide the southern parts of the republic with home-produced natural gas from western deposits, a press release reads.

"The commission of Beineu-Bozoi section is a historical event, because it united all main pipelines of the country into one gas pipeline system. Due to this the company could diversify gas transportation across Kazakhstan in any direction and fully exclude dependence from imported gas. Thus, JSC KazTransGas will continue the implementation of the objectives set by the President on increasing transit potential and transportation of energy resources ," CEO of the company Kairat Sharipbayev said at the ceremony.

The project commissioning date was set for April 2016, but it was launched 5 months earlier, by the start of the heating season.

According to Sharipbayev, due to effective governance and innovative management, the company saved approximately 150 bln tenge during the construction of Beineu-Bozoi section (500 mln U.S. dollars).

The commissioning of the project will enable to gasify 577 settlements in southern regions of the country.