    07:35, 03 February 2016 | GMT +6

    KazTransOil announces change in composition of Management Board

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM KazTransOil JSC (Astana), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informs about change in the composition of the Company's Board of Directors.

    “Following a decision of KazTransOil’s Board of Directors as of January 30, 2016, powers of member of the Company's Management Board Ruslan Mestoev were discontinued ahead of schedule as of February 5, 2016,” an official letter reads, Kazinform learnt from KASE

    Appointments, dismissals Oil & Gas News Oil and Gas
