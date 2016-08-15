11:53, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6
KazTransOil announces January–June 2016 consolidated financial results
ALMATY. KAZINFORM KazTransOil (Astana), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange of its consolidated revenue in H1 2016.
According to a press-release, "KazTransOil" JSC consolidated revenue for the first half of 2016 amounted KZT 104,417.9 million, which is 2.09% lower than similar indicator for the first half of 2015.
"KazTransOil" JSC consolidated net profit for the first half of 2016 made KZT 38,522.9 million, which is 2.92% lower than the result for the first half of 2015,” the press release reads.