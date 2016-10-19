KazTransOil announces volumes of oil pumped from Kashagan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The pipeline system of KazTransOil national company has received 18,900 tonnes of oil from Kashagan deposit.

The oil transported from Kashagan deposit to KazTransOil system will be sent for export via Atyrau-Samara pipeline and shipped through Ust-Luga port in early November.

As of October 18, 2016 the volume of Kashagan oil got by KazTransOil pipeline system made 18,900 tonnes, the company informed on its website.

Recall that oil pumping at Kashagan resumed on 11 October 2016.

Production works at Kashagan started in September 2013, but were suspended in October due to a gas leak. The production resumed on October 9, but was suspended again due to another gas leak in one of the main pipelines.

The geological reserves at Kashagan oilfield are estimated at 4,8 billion tonnes. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels.

"KazTransOil" JSC - is a subsidiary of "KazMunayGas" NC JSC, national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for main oil pipeline. The Company operates a network of main oil pipelines extending over 5.4 th.km and waterlines with 2 thousand km extension, providing more than 8 thousand people with work places. The operating facilities of "KazTransOil" JSC are located in Karaganda, Pavlodar, South-Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West-Kazakhstan Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan.