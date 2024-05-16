KazTransOil delivers 420,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany since Jan 2024

From January to April this year, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the Transneft PJSC main pipeline system towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 420, 000 tons, which is 330,000 tons more compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of JSC NC KazTransOil.

In May 2024, KazTransOil plans to transport 120,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

In 2023, the total volume of transportation of Kazakh oil via this route for delivery to Germany amounted to 993 thousand tons.

This transit is carried out as per the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.