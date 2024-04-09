KazTransOil issues statement on oil transit amid flooding emergencies in the country

KazTransOil’s main oil pipeline network of runs in normal mode amid emergency situations caused by flooding in 10 regions of Kazakhstan, the company said in a statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The press service of the company said that there is no risk of flooding at its production facilities.

Oil transportation to oil refineries of Kazakhstan and export markets is carried out in accordance with the schedule approved by the energy ministry of Kazakhstan. The transit of Russian oil to China and Uzbekistan is conducted in a stable mode as well, reads the statement.

In addition, the production facilities of LLP MunayTas, LLP Kazakhstan-China Pipeline, LLP Main Water Conduit operation as usual.