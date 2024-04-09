KazTransOil JSC transits over 2.5 tons of Russian oil to China in Q1 2024

KazTransOil JSC transited 2 million 507 thousand tons of Russian oil to the People's Republic of China in the first quarter of 2024, the press service of the Kazakh company reported.

In 2023, the volume of transit of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China amounted to 9 million 989 thousand tons.

In 2014-2023, KazTransOil JSC supplied 91 million tons of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China.

KazTransOil JSC has been transiting Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China since 2014 under the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of transporting Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China dated December 24, 2013 .

In 2022, KazTransOil JSC extended the contract with Rosneft for the provision of services for the transportation of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China until December 31, 2033.