    09:01, 02 June 2017 | GMT +6

    KazTransOil names new deputy general director

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oral Idyryssov was named as the Deputy General Director of KazTransOil JSC for transformation on June 1, Kazinform has learned from the company's press service.

    In its resolution as of May 26, the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC elected Mr. Idyryssov as a Management Board member.
    He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of National Economy.

    Mr. Idyryssov started out as a SMU carpenter at Alma-Atazhilstroy Trust in 1977.

    In 1981-1997 he held various posts in Komsomol, party and Soviet bodies of Almaty city.

    He worked as the Deputy Head of the Control and Document Support Unit, Chief Inspector of the Regional Development and Human Resources Unit at the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 1999, Mr. Idyryssov took up the post of the Director of the Control and Organization-Document Support Department at Kazakhoil company.

    From 2001 till 2016 he worked for Uzenmunaigas, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunaiGas-Service, KazMunayGas E&P, Kazakhstan-China Pipeline and other companies.

