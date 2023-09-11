KazTransOil raises volume of Kazakh oil exports to Baku port by 12fold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of Kazakh oil transported from the port of Aktau for export amounted to 2.164 million tons in Jan-Aug 2023, which is 759,000 tons or 54% more compared to the same period in 2022, Kazinform reports.

Of this volume, 520,000 tons of oil was produced from the Tengiz field, 252,000 tons - from the Dunga field, 1.385 million tons - from the fields of the Buzachi Peninsula and 7,000 tons - from the Kashagan field

The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69,000 tons to 838,000 tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in 2022. In addition, in the reporting period, 1.327 million tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala

In 2022, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to raise the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this order, NC KazMunayGas JSC and SOCAR state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field towards the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.