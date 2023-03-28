EN
    11:32, 28 March 2023 | GMT +6

    KazTransOil starts shipping 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan

    Photo: kaztransoil.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC «KazTransOil» has started shipping 25 thousand tons of Russian oil for transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan en route «Omsk - Pavlodar - Shymkent - oil loading rack Shagyr» (loading into railway tanks), Kazinform learned from the company's press office

    Oil transportation is carried out in accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In 2023, the expected volume of Russian oil transit to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC will be 250 thousand tons


    Russia Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
