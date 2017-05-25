KazTransOil to transport up to 1M tons of Kashagan oil in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KazTransOil JSC plans to transport up to a million tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2016, the company transported 117,000 tons of oil from Kashagan. The planned volume of oil to be transported in 2017 amounts to 1 million tons," general director of the company Dimash Dossanov said at a press conference on Thursday.



He stressed that technical capacity enables the company to increase the volume of transported oil up to 2-3 million tons per year. The decision will depend on production output at Kashagan.



As a reminder, presently, 200,000 barrels of oil are produced at Kashagan daily.