KazTransOil to transport up to 80,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC (KTO) plans to transport up to 80,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan by the end of 2017, Kazinform refers to the press service of the company.

"The oil will be pumped through the pipeline to "Shagyr" oil loading rack, where it will be loaded into railroad tanks and, then, transported by rail to Uzbekistan. According to the oil delivery schedules, the transit volumes will amount to 30,000 tons in November. Up to 80,000 tons of the crude is expected to be transported along that route by the end of 2017," the press service cites Dimash Dossanov, CEO of KazTransOil JSC.

On November 16 this year, the first shipment of the Russian oil was received by KTO's main oil pipeline system at the acceptance station on the Russia-Kazakhstan border for further transit through Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan. In accordance with the Framework Agreement on Certain Issues of Energy Cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as of September 16 this year, the shipment of the Russian oil started through KTO's main oil pipeline system along the Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent route to "Shagyr" oil loading rack (loading into railroad tanks).

As of 20th November this year, KTO's system of main oil pipelines has received 20,950 tons of the Russian oil, and 13,300 tons have been offloaded from "Shagyr" oil loading rack into railroad tank cars.