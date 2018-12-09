EN
    16:39, 09 December 2018

    KBF named Temirtas Zhussupov Boxer of Year 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation announced the best fighters, coaches, judges - all those who showed an outstanding result in 2018, Kazinform learnt from the Federation's press service.

    Thus, five-time champion of the country Temirtas Zhussupov from Akmola region was named the Best Boxer of the Year 2018.

    Best Woman Boxer is Zhaina Shekerbekova from Shymkent. This year she won a silver medal at the New Delhi Championship.

    Brothers Aibek and Nurbek Oralbays, the champions of the Youth Olympic Games, won in youth nominations.
    Temirtas Zhussupov's personal coach Kuanyshpay Kokushev from Akmola region, coach of the national youth team Galymbek Kenzhebayev and personal coach of brothers Aibek and Nurbek Oralbays - Askar Yerkebayev from Astana were named the best coaches of the year.  
    The Astana Boxing Federation became the Best Federation of the Year 2018, while the title of the Best Judge was awarded to  Arman Burkitbayev, AIBA 1-Star Referee.  
