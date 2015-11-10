EN
    21:19, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kcell announces change in Board of Directors

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kcell JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has announced changes in its Board of Directors, the KASE's press service reports.

    "Erik Hallberg, a Non-Executive Director of Kcell, has notified the Company of his intention to step down as a Director of the Company with effect from 09 November 2015," the press release says.

    As of 10 November 2015, the acting Members of the Kcell Board of Directors will be as follows: Jan Rudberg - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; William Aylward - Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Vladimir Smirnov - Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director; Ingrid Stenmark - Member of the Board of Directors; Douglas Lubbe - Member of the Board of Directors.

