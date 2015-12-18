KEGOC makes a number of appointments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - December 10 the Board of Directors of JSC "KEGOC" approved a new organizational structure of the executive management.

According to the press service of the company, Serik Ospanov was appointed first deputy chairman of the board; Bakhytkhan Zhazykbayev was elected deputy chairman of operations, Askerbek Kuanyshbayev - deputy chairman of the Board for the development of scientific expert panel and corporate governance. Abat Akmurzin was named subsidiaries and affiliates managing director. Mukhtar Bekenov was elected new managing director for system services. NOTE: Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) JSC has been established in pursuance of the Kazakhstan Government Decree dated 14 July 1997. The Company founder is the State Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan for State Assets Management. The state owns 100% of Company's shares. The assets includes 110-1150 kV transmission lines and substations, which provide cross-border power flows, delivery of power from the public service power plants, links between regional power grid companies and bulk consumers, and form the National Power Grid together with the National Power Center. The National Power Grid provides transmission of electricity from power producers delivering electricity directly to the Grid to the bulk consumers connected to the Grid (distribution companies, bulk consumers).