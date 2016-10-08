ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Central State Museum Nursan Alimbai delivered the skull of the hero of national rebellion Keiki Batyr from Astana to Almaty for laboratory tests.

Political expert Berik Abdygaliuly wrote in a Facebook post that he saw Nursan Alimbai off at the Astana International Airport.

According to Abdygaliuly, after anthropologists perform all necessary tests Keiki Batyr's remains will be buried in Amangeldinskiy distrct, Kostanay region.



Recall that Keiki Batyr's skull was delivered on a charter flight from Moscow to Astana on October 6. The skull of the legendary batyr was kept at the Peter the Great Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography (Kunstkamera) in Saint Peterburg, Russia for many years.

In August 2016, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev promised to look into the possibility of returning the skull of Keiki Batyr to Kazakhstan during his meeting with then Prime Minister of the country Karim Massimov.

