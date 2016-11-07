Keiki batyr tomb will be built in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The legendary hero of the national liberation movement of 1916 Keiki Batyr will be buried in his place of birth, near Tasty village, Kostanay region. This has been informed by Deputy of Senate of Parliament Serik Akylbay.

"We will also consider creation of Keiki Batyr memorial near his burial. "There is a desolate mazar (tomb) which was built by his relatives. Considering the significance of the personality of Keiki for the country and the strong image of the hero raising patriotic feeling towards motherland among youngsters, our commission has decided to build the deserved tomb and create Keiki Batyr memorial", the senator said.

Keiki (Nurmagambet) Kokembaiuly is a legendary Kazakh shooter, the leader of the insurgent army of the national liberation movement of 1916. He was born in 1871 at Baitum, Kostanay region and was from Kypchak tribe of the Middle Zhuz. He was a partner and friend of Amangeldy Imanov, the leader of Torgay rebellion of 1916.

Keiki batyr did not recognize the revolution and was reluctant to welcome the Soviet system. After the deaths of Amangeldy on May 18, 1919 and khan Abdigapar, Keiki Batyr was compelled to leave for Ulytau and Kyzyl kum. On April 22 1923 he was killed abysmally by the Red Army soldiers who beheaded Keiki and took his head to Orenburg as proof of his death. When the capital of Kazakhstan was moved from Orenburg to Kzyl-Orda, the skull of Keiki was sent to the Leningrad Kunstkamera Museum, and the name of Keiki was condemned to oblivion. In his last fight the batyr killed six and wounded nine Red Army soldiers. Keiki's wife and brother were killed too.