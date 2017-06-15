EN
    13:04, 15 June 2017

    Kelimbetov comments on pension investment in Azerbaijani bank

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of Astana International Financial Center, Ex-Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, has commented on the situation with the pension assets invested in the problem International Bank of Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I believe that the public concern can end there. All the assets will be fully refunded. Therefore, I would like to congratulate the pension fund as I am its member. Why am I a Member of the Board of Directors? Because I was and am a part of the restructuring process. There are not so many people in Kazakhstan who are experienced with restructuring. Thus, the Government asked me for that. The resources will be returned in full as per the second option. At least, it is the position of today's Government," Kairat Kelimbetov said on the sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum.

    As we previously reported, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, appointed special representatives in charge of returning the Unified Pension Savings Fund assets from the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

     

