Kelimbetov meets with heads of Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov held negotiations with Abu Dhabi Global Market Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi this week in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Kelimbetov traveled to Abu Dhabi in order to implement President Nazarbayev's instructions and discuss the UAE's participation in the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center.

In his state-of-the-nation address "Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" President Nazarbayev noted the importance of attracting private investment.

"We need to form favorable environment to attract complex investments. This year we've decided to establish the Astana International Financial Center that will become a regional hub in the sphere of Islamic financing, private banking and reinsurance," the Kazakh President said in the address.