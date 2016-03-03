Kelimbetov predicts Kazakhstan’s economic future

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ex-Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Chief of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov made a forecast of Kazakhstan's economic future.

At the 2016 CFO Idea Exchange&Networking Event held in Almaty, a moderator asked him a question: “What does economic future wait for Kazakhstan with the consideration of all negative paces?”

“Crisis is in heads, as a classic said. Do not appeal saying that China is experiencing decline and there is recession in Russia as well as oil prices fall. We have been discussing this issue for the past two years. The entire world lives as per another agenda,” said Kelimbetov.

He noted that Kazakhstan has good fundamental macroeconomic factors which allow us to be optimistic about future, based on the decisions taken in the past.

“Our foreign currency reserves are good. Compared to other countries, we have a reliable safety bag, which lets us be more adapted to any shocks,” he added.