Kelimbetov reveals number of companies to join AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, revealed how many domestic and foreign companies will have been registered with the AIFC by 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We set an ambitious goal. As many as 100 companies should be registered with the AIFC this year. We expect about 250 companies next year and 500 companies by the end of 2020," Kairat Kelimbetov said at a Forbes business breakfast.

The Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre told the participants of the event about the ratio of international and domestic companies.

"This year, the presence of 70 percent of Kazakhstani companies and 30 percent of international ones is expected. Next year, it is expected that 50 percent of Kazakhstani and 50 percent of international companies will be represented in the AIFC," he informed.

As Kelimbetov underlined, upon favorable developments in the global economy, the number of foreign companies will prevail in 2020.

According to him, the registered companies mostly represent the financial sector of Kazakhstan.

"These are institutions somehow related to the financial industry. These are the typical directions we follow. As a rule, these are capital markets, broker communities, Islamic finance, green finance, traditional insurance, and other directions which will, under the Lego principle, join the structure we are creating," added Kairat Kelimbetov.

It should be mentioned that the event is aimed at discussing topical issues of the development of Kazakhstan's economy, the Kazakhstani tenge exchange rate, as well as the operation of the AIFC. Prominent Kazakhstani experts and representatives of the business community participated in the discussion of the business breakfast moderated by the publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan journal Armanzhan Baytasov.