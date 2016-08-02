Kell Brook: Golovkin is the best and I'll beat him

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A press conference on the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook was held in London yesterday. The fight is scheduled for September 10. Obviously, Kell Brook had some comments regarding the upcoming fight, Sports.kz informs.

"I am not going to be smaller than Golovkin on the fight night. Moreover, I know my speed will be with me on that night. I need to beat the best to be the best. Thanks to Golovkin I will show everyone my best conditions. I am happy to have this opportunity," he said.