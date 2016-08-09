Kell Brook: I already envisioned how I knocked Golovkin out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated British boxer Kell Brook revealed his plans for his September fight against Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Everything will come down to who outsmarts the other in that fight. The smarter fighter will win, not the strongest. You will see the real drama and the real fight. But I do not care what he wants to do. I care about what I need to do.

I heard about his power and I respect him, but I need to focus on my strengths. I am going to do what I want, when I want and as much as I want to do it in that fight. I always plan to knock my opponents out. I already envisioned how I knocked him out. My record speaks volume and I like winning. It is hard to find his weaknesses, I plan knock him out and I am going to be very accurate punching him," Kell Brook said in his interview to Sky Sports News HQ.