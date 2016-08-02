Kell Brook: I have no respect for Golovkin's power

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook told that he would start respecting Golovkin's power only when he had an opportunity to feel it, Sports.kz informs.

"This fight is going to be great, because we both have a lot of power and we are both undefeated and we are unanimous leaders of our weight divisions. So, it's about the best fighting the best. There is going to be a lot of drama in this fight. You will see a high level of boxing, thinking and punching power. Gennady Golovkin will help me to demonstrate my best qualities. I am going to be good at 160 pounds. I eat well. I am just eager to see how big I am going to be on the fight night. I want to be a beast. Everything will be different," Brook told iFL.tv.

"His previous opponents lost their fights before the fights. He is like Mike Tyson, everybody was afraid of his power. However, I am not interested in what he plans to do, I am interested in what I am going to do. You will see a different Kell Brook on that night. When I use my jabs he will feel them because they are going to be heavy. Power, speed, thinking are all going to be there on September 10. He looks dangerous and strong. I am waiting for that moment to feel his punching power. I have no respect for it. He has to make me respect his power. We will rock the O2 Arena," the British boxer said.