Kell Brook: I'll find the way to knock Golovkin out and take his belts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook told about his determination and readiness to fight Golovkin on September 10, Sports.kz informs.

"I can punch really hard, and I have speed. I plan to shock the world. Do not be surprised. I will find the way to knock Golovkin out and take his belts from him. He can hit hard too. It will make me sharper," Brook said in his interview to Sky Sports.