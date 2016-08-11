Kell Brook: I'm eating in non-stop regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF champion in the welterweight division Kell Brook told that he was eating all the time trying to gain weight on the threshold of the upcoming fight against Gennady Golovkin, which is scheduled to be held in the middleweight class, Sports.kz informs.

"I feel great for this weight, because I want to weight this much. I am eating non-stop, I can work harder in the gym. I gained some weight because I wanted to gain some weight. I want to be heavier. I am going to be a lot stronger and remain fast in my next fight," Sky Sports cites Brook.