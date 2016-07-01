Kemelbek Oishybayev named as interim director of Central Communications Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kemelbek Oishybayev has been appointed as interim director of Republican-State Enterprise "Central Communications Service" by the instruction of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Oishybayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law and Geneva Business School.



He began his professional career as a journalist at "Stolichnoye obozreniye" newspaper in 1998. In 2001 he joined JSC "Kazakhtelecom" and in 2007 took up the post of general director of TNS Plus LLP.



Mr. Oishybayev held various posts at 2 Day Telecom LLP, JSC "Altyntau Resources", Zaman Kazakhstan newspaper, and Kazmedia ortalygy LLP.