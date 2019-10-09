Kenes Rakishev elected President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kenes Rakishev will supersede Timur Kulibayev as the President of the Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I was reelected as the President of the National Olympic Committee. Thanks to the joint work with the Ministry of Culture and Sports, amendments to the legislation were adopted. As per these amendments, the National Olympic Committee fulfills the task of financing Olympic sports. This work has been performed for a year, and in order to avoid the conflict of interests, I decided to step down as the President of the Boxing Federation and Water Sports Federation of Kazakhstan. As the president of the NOC, I will fully supervise all the issues of development of sports,» Timur Kulibayev said at a conference at the KBF.

«The most important thing is that we have built an efficient system of training world-class athletes. We have been working together for 10 years in the name of development of Kazakhstani sport. Our results are not bad: we have 2 Olympic champions, 11 world champions and the Val Barker Trophy,» Kulibayev added.

«I suggest nominating Kenes Rakishev to the post of the President of the Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan. We all know him as the specialist who actively contributes to the development of Kazakhstani sport. He was the Vice President of the Asian Boxing Confederation,» he noted.

He reminded that Kenes Rakishev had been working in boxing for several years.

«Kenes Rakishev has been the Vice President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation for a year. He is well known as a philanthropist and innovator. I believe that he will find new approaches to the work and will be a worthy and successful leader,» he noted.

Kenes Rakishev’s candidacy was unanimously approved at the conference.