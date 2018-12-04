Kenes Rakishev elected Vice President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known businessman Kenes Rakishev has been elected Vice President for International Ties of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Kazinform reports.

The new Vice President was introduced today at conference in Astana. Earlier this post was held by Almasadam Satkaliyev.



In 2018, Kazakhstan marks the 85th anniversary since the establishment of its first boxing organization.



At today's event, Executive Director of the Federation Bekzhan Bektenov said that in 2018 the country's male boxing team participated in 17 international tournaments. The 18th tournament will take place in mid-December in honour of late coach, master of sport Galym Zharylgapov.



The President's Cup held June 5-10 brought together boxers from 15 countries. Kazakh team grabbed 10 medals at the event.



At the Asian Games in Jakarta, the Kazakh boxers won two silver medals (Abylkhan Amankul and Aslanbek Shymbergenov).