ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - A lion cub from a pride which won fame on a BBC wildlife programme has died in Narok, south-west Kenya.

The cub, known as Alan, had been recovering from a suspected episode of poisoning.

But he was then hurt in a clash with a buffalo herd and a vet was "forced to make the difficult decision to euthanize" him, a wildlife trust said.

Maasai herdsmen have been charged with poisoning the lions. This is the third lion to die.

The poisoning is alleged to have taken place after the herdsmen illegally brought cattle on to the reserve and three were killed by the lions.

The herdsmen, Simindei Naururi and Kulangash Toposatare, are charged of lacing one of the carcasses with pesticides.

Maasai representatives say they do not have enough grazing land for their cattle and are forced to take their animals into lion territory after dark.

The lions, from the Marsh pride, were featured on BBC wildlife programme Big Cat Diary.

Several lions are still being treated for poisoning.

The Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned that other animals might have been affected. Vultures have also died after eating the meat.

One of the two lions killed was Bibi, a 17-year-old female lion. A BBC wildlife crew member at the scene said she was found "foaming at the mouth, fitting and panting".

The other was disfigured beyond recognition after being eaten by hyenas, said KWS Corporate Communications Manager Paul Udoto.

Another lioness, Sienna, is missing, according to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Her two-year-old cub is reportedly being treated by vets.

The BBC's Alastair Leithead in Nairobi says there is conflict between the big cats and Maasai herdsmen. Local cattle herders have poisoned lions in the past to stop them eating their cattle.

For more information go to BBC.com