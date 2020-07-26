Kenzhegali Sagadiyev greatly contributed to Kazakhstan’s development – Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences of the occasion of passing of Kazakhstan academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Tokayev sent the telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of the prominent researcher, public figure and former President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the telegram, the President stressed that Kenzhegali Sagadiyev had greatly contributed to the development of Kazakhstan. He helmed the Academy of Sciences and the Kazakh State Agrarian University. He also served as the deputy of the Majilis of the 3rd and 4th convocations.

Academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev passed away at the age of 82.