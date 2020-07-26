EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:24, 26 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kenzhegali Sagadiyev greatly contributed to Kazakhstan’s development – Head of State

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences of the occasion of passing of Kazakhstan academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev sent the telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of the prominent researcher, public figure and former President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the telegram, the President stressed that Kenzhegali Sagadiyev had greatly contributed to the development of Kazakhstan. He helmed the Academy of Sciences and the Kazakh State Agrarian University. He also served as the deputy of the Majilis of the 3rd and 4th convocations.

    Academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev passed away at the age of 82.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!