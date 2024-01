ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №12 Angelique Kerber eliminated Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas at the start of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match lasted for an hour and a half.



The 30-year-old Kerber outplayed Diyas in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 hitting two aces and making no double faults.



This was the third time the German stunned Zarina Diyas.