Kerimbayeva advanced to semifinal of ITF doubles in Pune

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ITF Challenger with $25,000 prize fund is underway in Pune, India, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Kamilla Kerimbayeva (Kazakhstan) in duet with Stefanie Tan (Singapore) defeated Amina Anshba (Russia) and Karman Kaur Thandi (India) in women's doubles – 6:1, 6:3.

In semi-final, Kerimbayeva and Tan will play vs. Indian tennis players Sovdzhana Bavisetti and Rishika Sunkara who had earlier won over Slovenian Tadeja Majeric and Croatian Tereza Mrdeža – 3:6, 6:4, 10:8.