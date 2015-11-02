Kerry delivers lecture at Nazarbayev University, speaks Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is paying his first official to Kazakhstan, gave a lecture at Nazarbayev University.

The Head of the U.S. foreign policy department greeted the students in Kazakh language and said that he was practicing his Kazakh.

Delivering a lecture, the U.S. Secretary of State noted that the Central Asian region has enjoyed good trade development prior to interaction with the U.S. "Kazakhstan has been an important point in this trade artery. The U.S. intends to always cooperate with the region's countries," he said.

"Gennady Golovkin demonstrated that people from this region may use all their potential. It is very important," noted Kerry.

Further, the U.S. Secretary of State told about economic integration. According to him, the U.S. has always backed the integration of the region. "Economic integration must not be a zero-sum game. We may support trade from north to south, from east to west. We may unite the markets of Eurasia with Europe and China, and everyone will benefit from it. The U.S. understands and supports Central Asia, in order to develop partnership that you create," he clarified and added that such processes as integration will take place.

"I am confident that together we will be able to solve the most complicated problems," concluded he.