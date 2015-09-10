Key areas of cooperation of Turkic speaking states debated in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has had a meeting with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov in Astana today. H.E. Ramil Hasanov is in Astana for the 5th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS).

At the meeting, the CCTS Secretary General talked about results of the Turkic Council's activity in 2014-2015 and its plans for the upcoming period. According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, the sides touched upon priority areas of cooperation between the CCTS member states as well. Minister Idrissov said Kazakhstan is keen to strengthen and develop the Turkic Council and render all-round support to its activity aimed at cultural and humanitarian rapprochement of the Turkic speaking countries rooted in the common history, language, identity and culture. He also lauded the work done by the CCTS Secretary General and experts ahead of the 5th jubilee Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Astana.