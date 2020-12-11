EN
    19:10, 11 December 2020

    Key directions of ADAL party’s pre-election campaign highlighted in Taldykorgan

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Goals and key directions of the ADAL political party were highlighted at the briefing at the JETISY MEDIA in Taldykorgan city, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the briefing were Chairperson of the Social Fund «Menin Atamekenim» and author of Maltabu.kz Lyazzat Chinkisbayeva, journalist and public figure Daulet Mukayev, athlete Ardak Nazarov and more.

    In their remarks at the briefing they focused on the key directors of the party’s pre-election campaign.

