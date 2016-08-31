Key ISIS deputy and spokesman killed in Aleppo, group says

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM Mohammad al-Adnani, the official spokesman of ISIS and one of its most senior members, has died in Syria, the terror group said in a rare public statement.

His death marks the highest-profile killing yet of an ISIS member. A key deputy to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, he was the person floated to be his successor should anything happen to al-Baghdadi.

A statement from ISIS' Amaq news agency on Tuesday said al-Adnani died while inspecting military operations in the area of Aleppo, Syria. ISIS has not revealed his cause of death and said it "determined to seek revenge" for the killing.

"After a journey filled with sacrifice and fight against non-believers, the Syrian Gallant knight, Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, joined the convoy of martyr leaders," ISIS said.



"To the filthy and coward nonbelievers and to the holders of the Christ emblem, we bring the good news, which will keep them awake, that a new generation in the Islamic State ... that loves death more than life ... this generation will only grow steadfast on the path to Jihad, stay determined to seek revenge and be violent toward them."



'Significant blow'

Coalition forces have not confirmed his death but the Pentagon acknowledged that he was targeted in a precision strike on Tuesday near Al-Bab, Syria.

"We are still assessing the results of the strike, but al-Adnani's removal from the battlefield would mark another significant blow to ISIS," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement. "Al-Adnani has served as principal architect of ISIS' external operations and as ISIS' chief spokesman. He has coordinated the movement of ISIS fighters, directly encouraged lone-wolf attacks on civilians and members of the military and actively recruited new ISIS members. The U.S. military will continue to prioritize and relentlessly target ISIS leaders and external plotters in order to defend our homeland, our allies and our partners, while we continue to gather momentum in destroying ISIL's parent tumor in Iraq and Syria and combat its metastases around the world."



