Key Kazakhstani goods exported to Turkiye named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Vice Minister of Finance Yerzhan Birzhanov named the key commodities exported to Turkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Senate, the Kazakh vice minister said that Kazakhstan exports metals such as zinc and steel to Turkiye, which are the key commodities exported to the country. In turn, Kazakhstan imports textile, machinery, equipment, as well as other products of national consumption.