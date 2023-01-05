EN
Trends:
    10:59, 05 January 2023

    Key organizers of January riots identified – Prosecutor General

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The entire timeline of the January tragedy was reconstructed and leading organizers of the January unrest were identified, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the plenary session of the Majilis, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov said the January tragedy shocked the entire country and became an important lesson for all.

    «Investigators managed to reconstruct the timeline of the January events and identify the leading organizers, including those responsible among crime rings and senior government officials,» Assylov said.

    He also revealed that the causes of death of all victims were ascertained, however, the investigators are still on the hunt for weapons used during the riots. The investigation into tortures during the January unrest is about to wrap up, he added.

    Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov delivered a report to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the tragic events of last January when unrest erupted in many cities of Kazakhstan.


    January tragedy Qantar tragedy Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office
