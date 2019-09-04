Key to global problems lies in oriental literature, President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First Forum of the Asian Countries’ Writers started its work today in the capital of Kazakhstan with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev taking part in it.

«Oriental tradition expands its presence in the globalization process. For example, these days, largely, the economic value of the Great Silk Road is being discussed. In fact, not in every instance, it is mentioned as the consolidating point of the governments. The Asian literature, arts, and system of education are the most advanced as well as its economy. Lots of ancient Turkish, Indian, Arabian and Persian heritages survived to this day. What is the value of this legacy? Human values spread around the world through literature,» Tokayev noted.

As the Kazakh President highlighted the key to global problems lies in the oriental literature. The writers who were by origin from the East are internationally recognized. In view of this, he also believes that one of the tasks of the forum is to celebrate the Asian literature throughout the world. «Continuance of the Oriental wisdom traditions will be further preserved through your works,» the President resumed, addressing the writers.