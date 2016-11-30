Keyki's batyr’s bust to be delivered from Hungary to Kazakhstan in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the beginning of December the bust of Keiki batyr (from Kazakh "hero") will be delivered from Hungary to Kazakhstan. Minister for Culture and Sports of the RoK Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told this to journalists after the plenary session of the Paliament Mazhilis.

"On December 12 we will receive the bust of Keiki Batyr from Budapest. We will see what he looked like. We have received photos - he had the appearance of a courageous man. There was a state commission meeting with participation of Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, the President of the Eurasian University. We made a decision to hold these events in September. Until September we must construct Keyki's monument", Mukhamediuly told.

After construction of the monument an international conference will be held. Now the objective is to carry out final identification based on the DNA analysis made by Hungarian scientists. Also excavation works are now ongoing to find the rest of the remains of Keyki batyr.

As it was reported earlier, the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan with assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary on October 13, 2016 the remains of the skull of Keyki batyr were brought to Budapest. During the meeting the director of the RoK Central State Museum Nursan Alimbay handed over the remains to the CEO of the Museum of Natural Sciences of Hungary Zoltan Korshosh for carrying out the DNA analysis and reproduction of the shape of Keyki batyr.

As it was earlier reported the Legendary hero of the national liberation movement of 1916 Keyki batyr would be buried in the place where he was born, near Tasta settlement of Amangeldinsky district in Kostanay region.