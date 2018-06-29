EN
    17:04, 29 June 2018 | GMT +6

    KFICA members share vocational education development practice

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with members of the board of Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association (KFICA) led by chairman of the Board Agris Preimanis, primeminister.kz reports.

    Results of the 31st plenary sitting of the Foreign Investors' Council, development of human capital in Kazakhstan, urgent character of contemporary challenges the state, society and business face were discussed there.

    Dimitri Propp, Director of Marketing Group KNAUF in Central Asia, told about the prospects for further development of dual education as skilled staff training program.

    Head of Branch of Baker & McKenzie Curtis Masters and Managing Partner for Kazakhstan and CA, Ernst & Young Kazakhstan Erlan Dossymbekov shared their practice of vocational-oriented education development in Europe and told about tools for upgrading human assets amidst the ever-evolving present-day society.

    Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association (KFICA) was established on the initiative of the foreign members of the Foreign Investors' Council (FIC) under the President of Kazakhstan as the official Secretariat representing the FIC's foreign members.

    KFICA provides ongoing logistical, coordinating, informational and technical support to the foreign members of FIC.

    Following the meeting the Prime Minister charged the Education Ministry to work at joint efforts to promote the human capital assets.

     

