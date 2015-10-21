KGS, Sovzond signed agrt on space images distribution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In June 2015 Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company (KGS) launched its commercial operation on distribution of products and goods received from its Earth Remote Sensing Space System (ERSSS) to the foreign and domestic markets.

As is known, KGS owns two ERS - KazEOSat-1 high-resolution and KazEOSat-2 moderate-resolution - satellites. Recently, KGS entered into an agreement with Russia's largest Sovzond company on distribution of space images. JSC Sovzond is Russian integrator in the field of remote sensing and geoinformation technologies with international reputation, a recognized leader in acquiring and leveraging geospatial data towards the creation of solutions across several industries. As per statistics, Sovzond is one of the leaders of this market both in Russia and in the world. According to KGS Chairman Marat Nurguzhin, Sovzond and KGS entered into a memorandum of cooperation in November 2014. Today, both companies made one more important step towards effective use of space technologies, he said. The parties agreed that Sovzond's experience in ERS data distribution will let Kazakhstan sell the data from its satellites in the Russian territory. The agreement will also enable Kazakhstani experts to master new skills in commercial activity on ERS data distribution.